The Treasury’s ‘Blueprint’ for Intelligence Community Cloud Modernization

The Treasury Department tapped the Technology Modernization Fund for the first time to finance its ongoing transition to a hybrid cloud solution.

Employees will finally have the compute power to access terabytes of data from their desktops and experience a significant reduction in latency when the Treasury Foreign Intelligence Network cloud modernization project is complete.

Treasury uses the 17-year-old TFIN to analyze overseas threats to the U.S. economy and finances, assess the impact of foreign sanctions and share that classified information with other agencies. TFIN suffers from service disruptions, which affect about 800 national security users, typically during power outages and security mitigations. The transition to hybrid cloud will alleviate this issue.

“We really see cloud as a way to fuel our end-user business experience in a really positive way,” says Todd Conklin, deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection at Treasury.

