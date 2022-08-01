Agencies Work Diligently to Upgrade Legacy Systems

No matter how many legacy systems a federal agency tries to upgrade, another will age into antique status right behind them.

“It’s almost like a game of whack-a-mole,” says Kevin Walsh, director of IT and cybersecurity at the Government Accountability Office. “As soon as you modernize one of these really old systems, you move on to the next one.”

In April 2021,Walsh provided testimony to Congress on agencies’ efforts to modernize critical legacy systems, some of which have been in operation since the 1960s.

“They’ve made progress,” he says now,“ but there’s still work to be done.”

For instance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency stamped out one of the peskiest modernization nuisances in its backyard. Working across agencies to identify the 10 most critical systems in need of modernization, the GAO cited FEMA’s legacy network infrastructure, used by 30,000 workers, as one of them.

In short, FEMA’s network had become a security liability. It also underperformed.

"The legacy data network system consisted of components and switches that were 8 years old on average,” explains Scott Bowman, FEMA’s acting deputy CIO for disaster operations. “Many of the switches provided only 100 megabits per second to the desktop and did not have Power over Ethernet capabilities to support modern Voice over IP phones and other network devices.”

The GAO also determined that a September 2018 security assessment of FEMA’s network found 249 security vulnerabilities, including 168 that were deemed high-risk or critical.

