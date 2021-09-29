How Federal Agencies Can Identify and Address Technical Debt

In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, many federal agencies rapidly deployed endpoint and remote collaboration solutions to meet the needs of the moment.

While these solutions were critical in enabling government workers to work from home and maintain their missions, they were rolled out with little forethought because of the exigencies of the pandemic.

As the situation evolves and agencies contemplate a hybrid work future, agency and IT leaders need to think long-term about their technology investments. Now is an opportune time to address technical debt — the cost and investment required to upgrade legacy systems to meet current requirements — and try to get out from under it.

Understanding Where Technical Debt Comes From

The General Services Administration has been warning agencies about technical debt as far back as 2015, noting that it refers to the “‘hidden’ costs associated with a system’s architecture and codebase (for example, changing requirements addressed with a ‘quick fix,’ bugs deferred in favor of new development, design weaknesses, or aging third-party libraries).” Technical debt, the GSA notes, can “make software resistant and costly to change, and prone to outages, intermittent failures, and even security breaches.”

Technical debt is a somewhat controversial subject, and IT leaders and software developers have different perspectives on where it comes from, why it starts and what causes it. Still, it’s critical for agencies to address.

Often, IT leaders don’t think about the long-term costs of deploying a new piece of software, for example. Leaders want to solve problems for their agencies’ mission areas. However, if they are stuck in firefighting mode, they can’t take a more methodical approach and ensure they’re on the right path with a clear, long-term strategy for maintaining and updating software.

For example, if agencies have a mandate to move applications to the cloud, leaders might opt to simply migrate everything over without optimizing or changing much. This can lead to issues down the road, particularly from a security perspective. In addition to the apps, agencies may wind up porting over lax security protocols, such as granting too many admins access or not having a policy for retiring user accounts.

Software developer and author Martin Fowler created a matrix for determining how technical debt is created, including whether the debt is reckless or prudent and whether it is deliberate or inadvertent. These facts can help agencies address the debt in the most productive way.