Hello, DoD365; Goodbye, CVR. DOD Presents New Remote Possibilities

Danielle Metz has one word to describe the Department of Defense’s abrupt transition to remote work in 2020: “herculean.”

The DOD deputy CIO for information enterprise, Metz says that IT leaders had just a few weeks at the pandemic’s start to ensure they had the proper bandwidth and enough devices, and to augment collaboration capabilities so that employees could replicate their work environment at home.

“We needed to do this in short order because we wanted to avoid shadow IT,” she says. “If there’s an extraordinary circumstance and something needs to get done, people are going to be smart enough to figure out how to do it, but they may not be doing it in the most secure or efficient manner.”

Key to the response was the rapid rollout of a temporary collaboration solution that offered video, voice and text. Called Commercial Virtual Remote, it became the world’s largest deployment of Microsoft Teams, established in just 60 days.

Every DOD employee — about 2.8 million in all — had access to CVR, which became the linchpin of an effort to make sure there was a long-term, unified solution for the future. Every agency within DOD worked on the project to “ensure there was unity of effort,” Metz says.

“The impact of CVR made it clear that we have forever changed how we work and collaborate within the department,” she adds. “We have transitioned to chatting, meeting and collaborating in Teams. CVR was a tipping point for a DOD-wide...