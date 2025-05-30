Review: Cisco IP Phone 8865 Enables Communication on the Go

Phone’s Security Features Are Good for Government

There is also an easy-to-activate speakerphone. Other features include adjustable ringtones, call forwarding, call filtering, call timing settings (so, for example, the phone won’t ring while class is in session), caller ID, muting, a call history and directory list, speed dial, visual voicemail and much more. All of the features are extremely easy to access using an on-screen menu or the programmable, backlit buttons arrayed across the faceplate.

Two USB ports, which allow the user to charge mobile devices, round out the phone’s extra features. And with Cisco Intelligent Proximity, users can transfer calls from mobile phones to the 8865, so that features such as the loud speakerphone can be used. Users can even sync a smartphone’s entire contact list to the IP phone for easy access to important numbers.

Finally, the 8865’s built-in security features — including secure boot and secure contact storage, plus voice and data encryption using TLS, SRTP, HTTPS, SSH and SSL protocols — make the phone appealing to civilian government offices.

Both in and away from the classroom or office, the Cisco IP Phone 8865 connects callers without a lot of IT support or training.

SPECIFICATIONS

DEVICE TYPE: Internet Protocol HD Video Phone

SCREEN SIZE: 5 inches

RESOLUTION: 800x480 VGA

CONNECTIVITY: Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

DIMENSIONS: 9.01x10.13x3.87 inches

WEIGHT: 2.97 pounds