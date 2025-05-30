Close

May 30 2025
Digital Workspace

Review: Cisco IP Phone 8865 Enables Communication on the Go

The easy-to-administer video phone comes packed with features and functionality.
by

John Breeden II is an award-winning reviewer and public speaker with 20 years of experience covering technology.

Office phones have come a long way in a relatively short time. With the introduction of Internet Protocol phones, new features make those devices more akin to computers than simple phone systems. There are only two things that have held back IP phone deployments: connectivity issues and complexity.

The new Cisco IP Phone 8865 solves both of those issues, making it perfect for agencies that don’t have sufficient IT staff to deploy the devices or highly technical administrators to make use of the features.

The Cisco IP Phone 8865 Offers Easy Setup and Connection

On the connectivity and management side, I found the 8865 very easy to set up. It can be connected to an agency’s network using a Gigabit Ethernet cable, and because it works with Power over Ethernet, it doesn’t need to be attached to a power cable. The phone can be set up to use a wireless 802.11ax network, so it can be placed anywhere within range of an access point. An optional power block and cable are available if the phone is not using PoE.

Adding to its ease of use, the 8865 looks and operates very much like the standard office phone that everyone is familiar with (although one with a 5-inch screen and a small, mounted web camera). When two Cisco IP phones connect, users can set the screen to automatically start broadcasting while the camera begins recording; or, they can temporarily disable those features. The high-definition video is broadcast in 720p resolution with HD audio for clear sound.

Cisco IP Phone 8865

 

Phone’s Security Features Are Good for Government

There is also an easy-to-activate speakerphone. Other features include adjustable ringtones, call forwarding, call filtering, call timing settings (so, for example, the phone won’t ring while class is in session), caller ID, muting, a call history and directory list, speed dial, visual voicemail and much more. All of the features are extremely easy to access using an on-screen menu or the programmable, backlit buttons arrayed across the faceplate.

Two USB ports, which allow the user to charge mobile devices, round out the phone’s extra features. And with Cisco Intelligent Proximity, users can transfer calls from mobile phones to the 8865, so that features such as the loud speakerphone can be used. Users can even sync a smartphone’s entire contact list to the IP phone for easy access to important numbers.

Finally, the 8865’s built-in security features — including secure boot and secure contact storage, plus voice and data encryption using TLS, SRTP, HTTPS, SSH and SSL protocols — make the phone appealing to civilian government offices.

Both in and away from the classroom or office, the Cisco IP Phone 8865 connects callers without a lot of IT support or training.

SPECIFICATIONS

DEVICE TYPE: Internet Protocol HD Video Phone
SCREEN SIZE: 5 inches
RESOLUTION: 800x480 VGA
CONNECTIVITY: Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
DIMENSIONS: 9.01x10.13x3.87 inches
WEIGHT: 2.97 pounds

The Cisco IP Phone 8865 Is Ready for Remote Work

Most IP phone systems are deployed within a single building or in a facility that is connected via wired or wireless networks to a central hub. That means that the physical range of most IP phone systems depends on the network coverage where they are attached.

However, with the Cisco IP Phone 8865, callers no longer need to remain within the perimeter of a government facility. Government employees who need to be connected at all times could, for example, put one of their office’s IP phones in their home office and use it from there. They would get all of the expected phone features and be confident that they are never out of touch.

There are two ways that this can happen. Both require a bit of technical knowledge or support, but neither are difficult to achieve. First, the 8865 has a built-in VPN client feature that, if activated and configured, can connect remotely back to the office network. In that case, it would function pretty much like any other phone that is physically in the office, although the home would need a fast broadband connection.

You can also skip the VPN altogether if an agency’s network is configured with the phone’s login credentials, although this would require the use of a Cisco Expressway unified gateway. Either way, the 8865 is no longer stuck in offices and can be used from anywhere with an internet connection.

