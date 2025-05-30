Review: Cisco IP Phone 8865 Enables Communication on the Go

The Cisco IP Phone 8865 Offers Easy Setup and Connection
On the connectivity and management side, I found the 8865 very easy to set up. It can be connected to an agency’s network using a Gigabit Ethernet cable, and because it works with Power over Ethernet, it doesn’t need to be attached to a power cable. The phone can be set up to use a wireless 802.11ax network, so it can be placed anywhere within range of an access point. An optional power block and cable are available if the phone is not using PoE.
Adding to its ease of use, the 8865 looks and operates very much like the standard office phone that everyone is familiar with (although one with a 5-inch screen and a small, mounted web camera). When two Cisco IP phones connect, users can set the screen to automatically start broadcasting while the camera begins recording; or, they can temporarily disable those features. The high-definition video is broadcast in 720p resolution with HD audio for clear sound.
Phone’s Security Features Are Good for Government
There is also an easy-to-activate speakerphone. Other features include adjustable ringtones, call forwarding, call filtering, call timing settings (so, for example, the phone won’t ring while class is in session), caller ID, muting, a call history and directory list, speed dial, visual voicemail and much more. All of the features are extremely easy to access using an on-screen menu or the programmable, backlit buttons arrayed across the faceplate.
Two USB ports, which allow the user to charge mobile devices, round out the phone’s extra features. And with Cisco Intelligent Proximity, users can transfer calls from mobile phones to the 8865, so that features such as the loud speakerphone can be used. Users can even sync a smartphone’s entire contact list to the IP phone for easy access to important numbers.
Finally, the 8865’s built-in security features — including secure boot and secure contact storage, plus voice and data encryption using TLS, SRTP, HTTPS, SSH and SSL protocols — make the phone appealing to civilian government offices.
Both in and away from the classroom or office, the Cisco IP Phone 8865 connects callers without a lot of IT support or training.
SPECIFICATIONS
DEVICE TYPE: Internet Protocol HD Video Phone
SCREEN SIZE: 5 inches
RESOLUTION: 800x480 VGA
CONNECTIVITY: Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
DIMENSIONS: 9.01x10.13x3.87 inches
WEIGHT: 2.97 pounds