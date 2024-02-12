At GSA’s Workplace Innovation Lab, Sustainability Starts with Power over Ethernet

Federal employees visiting the General Services Administration’s Workplace Innovation Lab (WIL) might notice photovoltaic panels attached to some of the windows as part of a sustainability initiative.

The green PV panels are made from recaptured ocean waste, printed with organic ink and convert absorbed solar rays into electric energy through semiconducting materials.

More interesting is how they keep the lights on in the wing where they’re installed.

“We have solar films on the windows at GSA,” says Scott Morin, client executive for federal at Cisco. “They are actually capturing and converting energy into Power over Ethernet and then powering the lights.”

Click the banner below to see the future of federal hybrid work.