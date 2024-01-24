GSA’s Workplace Innovation Lab Co-Creates IT Solutions with Industry

The General Services Administration continues to test optimal workplace IT setups, in part to make the office more inviting as the White House demands federal employees reduce the amount of time they work remotely.

GSA’s Workplace Innovation Lab (WIL) also aims to achieve hybrid work equity so employees participating in meetings remotely feel more included.

The agency’s effort to update governmentwide workplace strategy is informed by a 2022 report released by Cisco, one of the WIL’s industry partners, which notes that most federal employees use two different videoconferencing platforms per week, and 66 percent preferred three to five remote workdays. About 5,000 federal employees had passed through the WIL’s doors as of September as their agencies tested the various IT and furniture offerings on display, supplying feedback on their experience.

“The amount of folks coming in to work with us has been just outstanding, and it continues to grow every day,” says Charles Hardy, chief architect at GSA. “That was the first learning; we need to do more of this.”GSA is considering whether to limit its testing to the D.C. area or expand to other locations, Hardy adds.

