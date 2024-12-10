Close

Dec 10 2024
Digital Workspace

Human-Centered Design: A Framework for Developing Effective Federal Services

The departments of Justice and Veterans Affairs have both had recent HCD wins.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

Human-centered design offers agencies a powerful approach to reduce friction and enhance trust by delivering consistent, intuitive, high-quality digital services.

The framework, centered on user experience, lets agencies improve workflows and elevate employee and customer satisfaction, building stronger public connections with the constituents they serve.

A key component of HCD is feedback from potential users of the service an agency is designing.

“The breadth of work that federal employees do, digitally and otherwise, is extensive, and making assumptions about user needs doesn’t always end up with the desired results,” says a General Services Administration (GSA) spokesperson.

For that reason, agencies should always be thinking about the HCD approach when undertaking projects.

“We should think about not only the accessibility of these products and services by the public but how federal employees, within their own agencies and across agencies, are experiencing digital tools and interactions,” says Michael Gavin, federal experience practice lead at Accenture Federal Services.

Why Human-Centered Design Matters for Federal Employees

HCD means “putting people first” by designing tools and processes that prioritize the needs of those who use them every day, says Theo Gibbs, design manager at Code for America. This approach benefits employees directly, as they are often the primary users of complex systems and software to deliver government services.

“When a federal employee must manage lengthy, cumbersome processes using multiple software platforms, it can lead to frustration and inefficiency,” Gibbs says.

By applying HCD principles, such as researching the daily experiences of employees and understanding their specific challenges, designers can create streamlined tools that significantly reduce processing times.

“This shift not only improves the workday experience by making it more humane but also saves the agency hundreds of hours,” Gibbs says.

When employees have tools that work with them, not against them, both employee satisfaction and program outcomes improve, she says. For program administrators, HCD-driven solutions mean increased efficiency and better service delivery to the public.

Best Practices for Integrating HCD with Agile Delivery

Integrating HCD with the agile method enables government teams to “build the right thing,” then “build it right,” Gibbs says. She recommends setting up regular research and user testing sessions, whether they’re case workers, administrators or other individuals. Feedback is central to development.

Gibbs also stresses the importance of creating cross-functional teams to review user feedback collectively. 

“Everyone is reviewing it together, which means improvements are driven by real user experiences, aligning agile’s iterative process with a user-centered focus,” Gibbs says.

The challenge facing almost every instance of HCD implementation is not talking about it early and often enough, the GSA spokesperson says.

“While there are methods 18F uses for human-centered design at every stage of work, when these are neglected or tacked onto the end of the work, it’s hard to implement anything that is learned from and about the users,” the spokesperson says. 

18F — a team of designers, software engineers, strategists and product managers within GSA — uses agile methodologies to help other agencies quickly develop and improve user-centered digital services, ensuring adaptability and responsiveness to evolving public needs.

HCD methods are a great way to involve people lacking a traditional design background in improving digital experiences, the GSA spokesperson says. Participating in research and testing helps people feel more ownership of their work and more connection to citizens using the services.

“Since 18F makes our methods available to everyone, they’re easily accessible for all agencies,” the spokesperson says.

How HCD Improves Agency Collaboration and Digital Experience

HCD further breaks down silos by encouraging agencies to work together to get a complete view of a user’s experience, Gibbs says. In fact, HCD has led multiple agencies to collaborate on integrated systems, which allows employees and users to enter their information in a more intuitive and streamlined fashion.

“To find a solution that works for users, you’re going to need to have agencies talk to each other in new ways,” Gibbs says.

“Everyone is aligned around creating a state of understanding what the user's journey is and identifying ways you can improve that journey with whatever product or service you're putting together,” Gavin says.

Successful Federal HCD Case Studies

Civilrights.justice.gov exemplifies HCD being used to develop a digital service that meets the different needs of multiple user groups, the GSA spokesperson says. For members of the public, the site presents clear definitions and examples of the scope of civil rights and makes it easy to submit a civil rights complaint directly to the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

“The design set up expectations around the process that made it easier for people to submit possible rights violations and know what to expect from the division in response,” the spokesperson says.

Internally, staff needed to easily read, direct and track incoming complaints as they made their way to the many specialized sections of the division.

Michael Gavin
This approach not only accelerated access to educational benefits but also built trust in the VA’s services, with targeted outreach to help veterans navigate the new digital experience.”

Michael Gavin Federal Experience Practice Lead, Accenture Federal Services

“In researching the processes and needs of this other user group, a ticketing and tracking system was built to make sure requests were forwarded correctly and followed up on,” the spokesperson says.

Another shining example of HCD in government are the improvements the Department of Veterans Affairs made to the GI Bill experience, transforming a cumbersome, mostly paper-based application process that once took 30 to 60 days into a streamlined, digital system that operates nearly in real time, Gavin says.

The VA engaged all relevant stakeholders — including veterans, family members and school certifying officials — to redesign the application process collaboratively.

“This approach not only accelerated access to educational benefits but also built trust in the VA’s services, with targeted outreach to help veterans navigate the new digital experience,” Gavin says.

