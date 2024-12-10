Human-Centered Design: A Framework for Developing Effective Federal Services

Human-centered design offers agencies a powerful approach to reduce friction and enhance trust by delivering consistent, intuitive, high-quality digital services.

The framework, centered on user experience , lets agencies improve workflows and elevate employee and customer satisfaction, building stronger public connections with the constituents they serve.

A key component of HCD is feedback from potential users of the service an agency is designing.

“The breadth of work that federal employees do, digitally and otherwise, is extensive, and making assumptions about user needs doesn’t always end up with the desired results,” says a General Services Administration (GSA) spokesperson.

For that reason, agencies should always be thinking about the HCD approach when undertaking projects.

“We should think about not only the accessibility of these products and services by the public but how federal employees, within their own agencies and across agencies, are experiencing digital tools and interactions,” says Michael Gavin, federal experience practice lead at Accenture Federal Services.

Click the banner below to begin equipping employees with the tools they need to collaborate seamlessly.