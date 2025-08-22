TechNet Augusta: Taking AI Training Armywide Hinges on 2 Entities

The Army Software Factory and its Artificial Intelligence Integration Center are linchpins in the force’s efforts to expand the scope and scale of AI training in its talent pipeline.

Demand for AI skill sets in the Army far exceeds the current supply, but the ASWF and AI2C, in particular, will instill a general understanding of AI across the Army, said Joseph Welch, deputy to the commanding general of the Army Futures Command.

The Army partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to launch the AI2C in 2019 to build a community around AI and identify emerging technologies, and it launched the ASWF in 2021 to innovate AI products. The AI knowledge these entities provide will be specialized for some Army echelons but ultimately imparted down to rifle squads — similar to counter-unmanned aerial systems training — given the ubiquitous nature of that threat.

“To some degree, there’s going to be a level of software operations, AI knowledge that’s going to need to be resident everywhere,” said Welch, during his speech at TechNet Augusta 2025 on Thursday.

