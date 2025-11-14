Five9 Fusion for ServiceNow Brings AI to the Agency Call Center

Agencies can apply artificial intelligence more strategically by unifying Contact Center as a Service solutions and customer service management software to improve mission outcomes.

With combined CCaaS and CSM, AI is able to route inquiries and predict citizen needs, freeing contact center agents for high-impact cases.

Agencies have historically had trouble coordinating their contact centers and CSM software for effective citizen engagement, and call center agents bear the brunt of this disconnect, which hinders adoption of automation and AI capabilities.

“You want to have seamless integration between the product stacks,” says Ryan DeWaele, partner acceleration lead at ServiceNow.

Without that, processes slow down, and agencies can miss the opportunity to gain new AI efficiencies.

