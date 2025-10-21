IT Futurist: Records Classification as an AI Use Case

Speaking at a recent conference panel, officials identified a top use case on their wish list: assisting with the classification of records and the authorization to access those records.

“I would implement AI to help me identify the types of data ... and what kind of metadata tags and labels that they should have based on what’s in that record,” said David Voelker, standardization officer of the Naval Warfare Systems Command for the U.S. Navy, at the ATARC Cyber AI Convergence Summit 2025 in June.

Voelker would like an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to generate a notional attribute-based access control, or ABAC, rule that classifies the data in such a way that only people with the proper authentication tokens can access it, based on its classification in the metadata. Security managers would be able to assign access rights to specific people through identity providers that verify users.

“If you have people that are working in the cafeteria, they may have access to the lunch menu that’s been tagged in its data. We want only the people in the cafeteria to have access to update that lunch menu,” Voelker said. “The same thing would happen for financial information that’s in the environment or aircraft design data. Say I’ve tagged it and I want to make sure that only the engineers and those folks that need access to that data can actually get access.”

