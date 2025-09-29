NIST’s Cyber AI Profile Will Help Agencies Defend Against AI-Enabled Threats

A New Taxonomy for Risk Management and Defense

In cybersecurity, a “taxonomy” is a structured, hierarchical classification system used to categorize and organize concepts such as cyberattacks, threats, vulnerabilities and risks. The Cyber AI Profile will likely generate a new taxonomy, one attuned to AI-driven capabilities.

“It will drive standardization, as well as rigor and precision,” Kroese says.

The government has already directed agencies to protect their own AI-driven applications and systems, and a new taxonomy will raise awareness about AI’s risks and opportunities to bolster defenses.

“For example, it can help organizations be more prepared against certain risks because we can deploy AI-enabled systems to detect and patch security vulnerabilities,” Chen says. “And we can also be more aware of vulnerable source code that is generated by AI coding assistance.”

DISCOVER: Are citizen developers the future of agencies’ digital transformations?

What Agencies Can Expect From the Cyber AI Profile

An AI-centered approach to cybersecurity helps defenders understand where the IT landscape is shifting.

“AI agents: That’s a new thing. Training data: That’s largely a new thing,” Kroese says. “What are the unique AI threats we need to protect against, and what are the security controls and related technologies you need to protect against those new AI threats?”

New guidance from NIST could help to bring much-needed clarity in this space.

LEARN: What is agentic AI?

The Cyber AI Profile will examine privacy risks that arise from the use of AI by organizations. Generative AI is already widespread, and agencies are being thoughtful about the data they share with it.

NIST wants to take things a step further by examining how people are using AI tools and what content they’re sharing.

“Generating code and script are very common,” Chen says.

The new guidance will likely identify the vulnerabilities in the code generated by AI tools, Chen says.

MORE FROM FEDTECH: The Army needs low code-enabled, data-centric platforms.

The Role of Emerging Tech in Federal Cybersecurity Strategy

Emerging technology is already playing a key role in helping federal cyber defenders adapt to the new threat landscape, starting with AI.

“AI is adding value across the entirety of the cyber product ecosystem,” Kroese says.

That’s particularly true of security operations centers, which are being transformed.

UP NEXT: Automation helps agencies manage threat alerts.

“You have all your different layers of security data coming in, all of the telemetry from your network, from your cloud, from your endpoints, from identity,” Kroese says.

Human attempts to interpret all that data lead to bottlenecks, while a modernized, AI-empowered SOC can automate much of the work. Palo Alto Networks uses AI to pare down 90 billion security events to just 75 serious alerts daily, and often just one requires manual intervention, Kroese says.

“Analysts are addressing that one thing that is important,” Kroese says. “And they’re spending the rest of their time doing proactive threat hunting against the adversary.”