AI-Enhanced Attacks Require Increased Vigilance From Federal Security Officers

An unfortunate side effect of the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence technologies is that criminals are already using them to craft and customize their cyberattacks — with potentially devastating results.

CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report emphasized the growing prevalence and effectiveness of phishing, deepfake and other social engineering attacks generated by AI. For example, AI-generated phishing emails achieved a staggering 54% success rate, while human-generated phishing emails were only successful 12% of the time. This disparity will only increase in the coming months and years.

Criminals are also expected to use AI technologies to improve the success of their cyberattacks in other ways. According to a recent press release, Gartner has predicted that the average time criminals need to take over a user account will drop by 50% over the next two years because of the automation efficiencies that AI technologies can provide. The 2024 Department of Homeland Security report “Mitigating Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk” describes several additional ways that attacks can be powered by AI, from disrupting supply chains and reverse engineering intellectual property to automating drone-based physical attacks on infrastructure.

Let’s look at how AI can shape cyberattacks — and how agencies can better detect and mitigate them.

