5 Keys to an Effective Federal Cybersecurity Strategy

3. How will you respond to an incident?
Developing and regularly updating incident response plans ensures that agencies can act swiftly to contain and mitigate the impact of a cyber incident. A response plan must assign clear responsibilities.
4. Why are recovery and continuity planning important?
Establishing protocols for data backup, system restoration and maintaining essential functions ensures agencies can recover quickly from disruptions. If all is lost, admins can restore critical systems.
5. Who must collaborate and share information?
Engaging in operational collaboration with other federal entities and private sector partners enhances situational awareness and creates collective defense mechanisms.
