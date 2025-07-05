Close

Jul 01 2025
Security

5 Keys to an Effective Federal Cybersecurity Strategy

Here are five questions government officials should ask when developing a cyber resilience strategy.
Gary McIntyre
by

Gary McIntyre is the managing director of cyber defense at CDW, focused on customer cybersecurity operations and defenses. He is a seasoned information security professional with over 20 years of experience focusing on the development and operation of large-scale information security programs.

Here are a few key things to consider when producing a strong and well-planned strategy for cyber resilience in agencies.

1. How do you assess the environment for vulnerabilities?

Identifying and prioritizing risks allows agencies to allocate resources effectively, addressing the most critical vulnerabilities first. Engaging a third-party security assessment often provides a fresh perspective.

2. Why should you adopt monitoring and detection solutions?

Implementing advanced monitoring tools enables early detection of irregularities and allows for prompt responses to potential threats. Artificial intelligence can monitor for threats and alert officials.

3. How will you respond to an incident?

Developing and regularly updating incident response plans ensures that agencies can act swiftly to contain and mitigate the impact of a cyber incident. A response plan must assign clear responsibilities.

4. Why are recovery and continuity planning important?

Establishing protocols for data backup, system restoration and maintaining essential functions ensures agencies can recover quickly from disruptions. If all is lost, admins can restore critical systems.

5. Who must collaborate and share information?

Engaging in operational collaboration with other federal entities and private sector partners enhances situational awareness and creates collective defense mechanisms.

