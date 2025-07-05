5 Keys to an Effective Federal Cybersecurity Strategy

Here are a few key things to consider when producing a strong and well-planned strategy for cyber resilience in agencies.

1. How do you assess the environment for vulnerabilities?

Identifying and prioritizing risks allows agencies to allocate resources effectively, addressing the most critical vulnerabilities first. Engaging a third-party security assessment often provides a fresh perspective.

2. Why should you adopt monitoring and detection solutions?

Implementing advanced monitoring tools enables early detection of irregularities and allows for prompt responses to potential threats. Artificial intelligence can monitor for threats and alert officials.

Click the banner below to keep pace with the latest cyberthreats.