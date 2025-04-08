Navigating Government’s Shifting Cloud Compliance Landscape

Tech companies such as Intel reshaped themselves around essentialist Greg McKeown’s argument that “if you do not prioritize your life, someone else will.”

With the Department of Government Efficiency focused increasingly on quantifiable savings, it stands to reason that agencies that have rationalized efficiency plans ready when DOGE shows up will be better positioned to set their own priorities. These plans further enable agencies to identify inefficiencies in a more holistic way.

CDW Government, with its expertise and proprietary tools such as the Strategic Application Modernization Assessment and SkyMap, can help agencies quantify savings for code and infrastructure optimization. We can also workshop and plan for human-centered design improvements (given government’s focus on citizen experience) and address security concerns about growing nation-state threats.

Cloud is the quickest path to more efficient, secure, citizen-centric agencies, and industry partners such as CDW Government are poised to support them in their journeys.

