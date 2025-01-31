WEST 2025: How the Navy Is Improving Real-Time Threat Analysis

Naval commands have improved the agility of their threat analysis through their work in the South China and Red seas, as well as assisting Ukraine.

The Pacific Fleet has had to learn fast as a team with transparent communications in the South China Sea because it’s a coastal environment. Thus, sailors operate inside a weapons envelope of ballistic and cruise missiles and unmanned weapons systems that can all reach their intended targets, said Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander of the Naval Air Force, speaking Tuesday at WEST 2025 in San Diego.

Young warfare tactics instructors (WTIs) trained at Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada are essential to these efforts.

“It’s basically real-time threat analysis and the team getting after the tactical adaptation and the sensors and the systems and updating them in real time,” Cheever said. “The speed of that is at an all-time high.”

