How Federal Agencies Can Leverage AI to Deliver a Modern Digital Experience

How the Federal Government Is Methodically Approaching AI
In addition to legacy tech, staffing and budgeting issues, federal agencies must maneuver the arduous regulatory processes that tend to slow down decision-making.
Ogunsanya says the federal government isn’t quite ready for implementing AI. “AI and AI adoption are part of government conversations, but we’re still trying to understand how exactly it plays into the current landscape,” Ogunsanya says. “AI has the potential to be a significant differentiator in the future, and we need to embrace it as our guiding North Star.”
By improving current systems and processes through upskilling, transformation and automation today, agencies can mature in a way that positions them for AI success going forward, Ogunsanya continues: “The challenge of dated, disjointed systems and complex processes remains, but focusing on AI-driven innovation will enable us to overcome these hurdles and drive future advancements if we continue to modernize.”
Last year, the federal government took one of its first official steps toward adopting AI use cases when the White House issued its executive order on AI. In the executive order, President Joe Biden acknowledges that “AI holds extraordinary potential for both promise and peril.”
“Harnessing AI for good and realizing its myriad benefits requires mitigating its substantial risks” by laying out policies and principles for the use of AI by federal agencies, the executive order notes. “This endeavor demands a society-wide effort that includes government, the private sector, academia, and civil society.”
Agencies have made significant progress toward implementing those mandated policies. According to a report published Sept. 9 by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, “Federal agencies have taken actions to implement selected artificial intelligence management and talent requirements that were due by the end of March ‘24. Specifically, all 13 of the selected AI management and talent requirements contained in the relevant Executive Order were fully implemented.”