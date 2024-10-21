How Federal Agencies Can Leverage AI to Deliver a Modern Digital Experience

And there’s still much progress to be made, notes CDW Field Marketing Manager Cathy Sionkowski: “The whole goal of IT modernization is to achieve automation. There’s an initiative poised to solve that issue so that IT is more efficient in the future. But AI is a different kind of journey.”

“Data pools may contain state secrets, expose security risks or share information with unknown context. You need a very high level of data integrity to go beyond doing basic AI,” she says.

Graver agrees. “It’s tough to have advanced AI conversations with customers that are still trying to implement the basics. You need to be realistic about your current maturity level and continuously transform or advance your technology. It’s about trying to help them understand the desired outcome and slowly start to develop an automated infrastructure in order to leverage AI down the road.”

Moving Beyond the Challenges to Realize the Promise of AI

Graver still believes that AI offers great potential for federal agencies. “I would argue that automation has to be the key for digital transformation,” he says. “And when you have that true codification of most systems and completely automated, immutable systems with data integrity, you can then start to leverage AI to understand problems you may not even be able to comprehend yet.”

Sionkowski points out that not all AI use cases should be viewed in the same way. “We have the misconception that all AI is the same, and that automation is the same. But all AI is not the same,” she says. “In some cases, AI is a matter of building a script that automates a process through the ability to interact. In other cases, it’s accessing information or a reservoir of directions to help to build a tree to do it.” And in still other cases, Sionkowski notes, AI depends on consistent and clean data sources to perform tasks, such as looking up account numbers or recognizing the phone number of an incoming call. “What level of AI can you implement, and what are you ready for?” she asks.

How a Third-Party Expert Can Bridge Gaps in Adopting AI

Fortunately, federal agencies don’t need to make their AI journeys alone. Experts such as CDW can offer solutions and services to help identify achievable opportunities and realize the promise AI has to offer.

A third party can offer guidance and assistance. CDW and its stable of partners know how to work within the constraints of federal policies and regulatory compliance to improve the performance and accuracy of AI models.

IT leaders such as Cisco and NetApp have multiple offerings to help federal agencies deploy AI without compromising security or hampering existing infrastructure that still adds value. With the power of global leaders in their corner, federal agencies will soon be narrowing the AI gap between themselves and their private sector counterparts.