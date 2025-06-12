AI Serves as a Force Multiplier in Fed Use Cases

All industries have tapped outside expertise to assist with these endeavors. Among survey respondents who said they have hired a third party to help with AI, 46% said they solicited that assistance for security.
Reducing Repetitive Tasks With AI
The CDW Artificial Intelligence Research Report spotlights other AI use cases, including support for customer service. Agencies are digging into how they can use AI tools to improve citizen services. The National Archives and Records Administration has turned to intelligent document processing to digitize large volumes of documents and make them publicly available for search. The Veterans Administration streamlined processing of veterans claims by training an AI model to quickly sort through documentation.
In both cases, agencies harnessed the power of AI to conduct repetitive tasks quickly, extracting data that it was trained to identify. In a similar fashion, AI can scan databases and logs faster than humans, which allows it to sort quickly through a high volume of cyberthreat information to identify significant attacks and escalate alerts for quicker responses.
AI solutions also can spot patterns and profile threats rapidly, delivering speedy insights that can support quick, intelligent decision-making. And that can make a real difference.
UP NEXT: Agile development is making agencies more successful.