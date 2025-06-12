AI Serves as a Force Multiplier in Fed Use Cases

Artificial intelligence is making a difference for beleaguered government cybersecurity directors who are facing challenges in hiring qualified personnel and sorting through a high volume of alerts and logs.

AI solutions can detect anomalies in cyberspace and track them. It also can flag associated accounts and block them before a human analyst has a chance to respond, says Peter Dunn, federal CTO for CDW Government.

Foreign adversaries, in particular, “will continue to target the U.S. government” with state-sponsored cyber espionage, according to Google Cloud’s Cybersecurity Forecast 2025. With bad actors seeking every cyber advantage, agencies can improve their security operations centers with AI solutions.

AI can sort data from myriad sources and assemble a clear picture of the threat landscape. In a survey for the new CDW Artificial Intelligence Research Report, 85% of IT leaders and decision-makers across industries said that AI can improve cybersecurity, and 55% percent said their organization is currently using AI to improve cybersecurity.

