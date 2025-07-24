White House AI Action Plan: From Regulation to Innovation

With the strategic roadmap the White House unveiled Wednesday, the Trump administration continues to pivot from the Biden administration’s emphasis on artificial intelligence safety and security mandates.

Titled “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” the policy document identifies 90 federal actions the administration will take across three pillars: accelerating innovation, building American AI infrastructure, and leading in international diplomacy and security.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) started soliciting public comments on the plan in early February, with some AI experts pushing for voluntary, industry-led technical and safety standards.

“The AI Action Plan shows the Trump administration is serious about winning the global AI race,” said Hodan Omaar, senior policy manager at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, in response to the new strategy. “It marks a clear evolution from the President’s 2019 AI initiative and reflects just how dramatically the global AI landscape has shifted over the past six years.”

