What To Expect From the White House’s AI Action Plan

The White House is gathering industry feedback as it drafts policies aimed at keeping the U.S. at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation.

Global competition around AI is intensifying as the technology reshapes industries, meaning the forthcoming AI Action Plan will arrive at a pivotal moment.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a request for public comments on an AI Action Plan Feb. 6, and some experts are already calling for voluntary, industry-led technical and safety standards.

“Specific standards-related frameworks and activities relevant to AI and U.S. AI leadership include NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework, which is intended for voluntary use and adaptable to varying levels of risk,” says Mary Saunders, senior vice president for government relations and public policy at the American National Standards Institute.

