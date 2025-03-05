How Agencies Should Address Security Fragmentation Caused by Hybrid Cloud

Security Fragmentation Poses Numerous Risks to Federal Systems

Agencies must balance security across diverse cloud providers while maintaining legacy on-premises systems, leading to operational inefficiencies and gaps in oversight. Managing these environments separately often results in conflicting security configurations.

“As soon as you leave your on-prem environment, you’re outside your firewall boundary and relying on third-party cloud providers,” says Dan Fallon, director for the intelligence community at Nutanix. “Each cloud provider has its own security policies, making it challenging to maintain a consistent security posture across multiple platforms.”

Agencies also frequently struggle to unify security tools across environments.

“Agencies are dealing with a patchwork of tools, and security teams are essentially forced to become integrators,” says Alice Fakir, senior partner for federal cybersecurity services at IBM. “This approach creates blind spots, where agencies may not even realize vulnerabilities exist until they are exploited.”

Such security gaps make federal systems more susceptible to attacks, particularly as agencies continue adopting cloud-first strategies without fully considering interoperability and governance.

Visibility and Access Challenges in Hybrid Multicloud Environments

Visibility issues further complicate security management, limiting an agency’s ability to detect and respond to threats.

“On-prem, you can see everything down to the hardware,” Fallon says. “But when you move to public cloud, you’re relying on the cloud provider’s compliance reports.”

While the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification provides some assurances, agencies still don’t have deep visibility into the underlying cloud infrastructure, he says.

“If security teams don’t have a clear view across their entire infrastructure, it’s nearly impossible to maintain compliance and protect sensitive data,” Fakir says.

Without a unified security framework, agencies struggle to enforce consistent access controls across cloud and on-prem environments.