DoDIIS 2024: Hybrid Cloud Gives the IC and DOD Mission Flexibility

Intelligence and defense agencies find they’re falling into a hybrid infrastructure model as they identify different compute solutions for the different missions they each have.

For instance, the National Security Agency uses a mix of Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) solutions, its own instances of a top-secret cloud, Hardware as a Service and on-premises offerings.

The NSA’s much-anticipated Hybrid Compute Initiative went live earlier this year, and its focus is leveraging the best solutions industry has to offer to reserve its workforce for intelligence work.

“The long-term reasons why we made the shift are the increased reliability, increased performance, ultimate scalability and modularity, and the efficiency,” said Jennifer Kron, chief financial manager at the NSA, during a CIO panel at the 2024 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in Omaha, Neb. “There was no way we could get where we needed to go in [signals intelligence] and cyber without those partnerships.”

