Why the DOD Needs Air-Gapped Cloud Tools for Remote Work

National security and defense agencies need air-gapped, cloud-based collaboration tools that ensure the security of top-secret information and support their hybrid cloud strategies before fully embracing remote work.

A few companies, such as Cisco, which produces Webex, are developing specialized versions of the on-premises calling, meeting and messaging services they already provide agencies to meet their security requirements.

Air-gapped cloud deployments are isolated from public networks and operated domestically by employees with security clearances to handle sensitive data. Cisco committed in April to delivering an air-gapped, cloud-based version of Webex starting in 2024.

“Historically, national security and defense needs have been very different from other agency needs in the sense that they’re on a different level of security controls,” says Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco. “What you have to do over there is use on-premises products.”

That means the Department of Defense and national security agencies can’t get all the benefits of cloud-based systems, a “false choice” of security over productivity, Patel adds.