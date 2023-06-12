DOD's Research Partnerships with Universities Prove Mutually Beneficial

In fact, FLARE engineers, along with UF graduate students, are working with AFRL to develop analytical and visualization tools to support the program’s data-driven and model-based human capital vision, he says.

Since it launched in 2019, FLARE has made headway into developing partnerships with federal agencies. It’s working with the Air Force, Navy, Army and the intelligence community to research hypersonics, radio-frequency communications, radar, artificial intelligence software and other technologies, Vigeant says.

“We fuse the best of academic research and industry best practices to give them a robust solution and a higher technology readiness level,” he says.

Penn State’s Applied Research Lab Provides Opportunities for Students

DOD has partnered with 15 universities to operate University Affiliated Research Centers, which are federally funded nonprofit organizations that conduct research and development. Each university that runs a UARC provides DOD with essential engineering and technology capabilities in a core areas of expertise or specialization.

For example, the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State, founded in 1945, is a UARC that develops undersea weapons, unmanned undersea vehicles and advanced sonar to support the Navy, its primary sponsor.

The ARL also performs broad engineering and R&D across the other domains (land, air, space and cyber operations) for the rest of the Armed Forces and other government agencies, says Allan Sonsteby, executive director of the Penn State ARL.

The lab, which was awarded 188 projects totaling $323 million in 2022, invests in the latest technologies to accomplish its research goals, including high-performance computing systems that enable ARL’s researchers to perform advanced physics modeling.

“The research center recognizes that without investing in technology and continuing to push the frontiers of technological advancement, our nation will lag behind and be overtaken by our adversaries,” Sonsteby says. “Our sponsors rely on us to solve problems from ideation through deployment. We need to recognize where the technology is heading and how we can best leverage it to solve DOD problems that may be constantly evolving.”

The elite research capabilities at ARL attract scientists, industry professionals and students to Penn State, he says. In fact, one of ARL’s core principles is to build the next-generation workforce. To do so, ARL hires more than 200 college students from Penn State and elsewhere for summer internships each year.

It also offers cooperative education opportunities to Penn State graduate students so they can gain professional experience while pursuing their studies, Sonsteby says. Overall, 13 percent of ARL’s 1,400 staff members are students.

“When students are employed at ARL, they not only receive mentorship, professional development opportunities and hands-on research experience, but they also often have the opportunity to work on projects that include rapidly evolving technologies or capabilities — things that they may not have even read about yet in their academic studies,” Sonsteby says.