Advanced Analytics Is Changing How Agencies Fight Fraud

The Department of Justice is using advanced data analytics to discover suspicious healthcare activity, enabling the agency to crack down on healthcare fraud.

Through analytics, 16 people in Michigan and Ohio — including 12 physicians — were sentenced last year for their roles in submitting more than $250 million in false claims and illegally distributing more than 6.6 million opioid pills.

Data analyzed by the DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Unit uncovered a list of doctors who gave patients an unusually high number of expensive back pain injections. It was determined that the doctors refused to give the patients opioid prescriptions unless they agreed to receive the medically unnecessary injections. The physicians then submitted claims for the injections, which offer a high reimbursement rate from Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance programs.

The case arose entirely out of data analytics and not tips from sources, says Jacob Foster, acting principal assistant chief of the DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Unit.

“Data analytics is essential to everything we do in the Health Care Fraud Unit,” Foster says. “It is the use of data that allows us to catch white-collar criminals faster, more efficiently and more effectively than we ever have before.”

Many federal agencies use advanced data analytics to combat fraud. In fact, with trillions of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds available, fraud was rampant during the pandemic, and some agencies are using analytics to go after the cheaters.

The market for data analytics tools is mature, meaning agencies that want to deploy analytics can get everything they need from the cloud or with on-premises solutions, says IDC analyst Ashish Nadkarni.

The major cloud providers offer data management and analytics tools, including cloud-based software that extracts and integrates data and allows users to build reports on dashboards.

Agencies that prefer to do it in-house will need servers, storage, a database or data warehouse solution, and tools for data integration and extracting insights. Software vendors also offer comprehensive on-premises data management and analytics tools, Nadkarni says.

The technology an agency uses will depend on its specific needs. “You can find applications that provide a comprehensive workflow for you, or you can build them on your own,” Nadkarni says.

Click the banner below to receive featured content and cloud solutions by becoming an Insider.