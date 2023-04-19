Managed Services Buy Agencies Time to Acquire Zero-Trust Skills

Zero-Trust Training Is a ‘Venn Diagram’ of Skill Sets

The creation of a zero-trust certification is unlikely because zero trust is just the concept of extending identity and access control down to the human and application levels and networks without trust boundaries. The model enables our current lifestyle of accessing anything from anywhere.

Training the workforce to implement zero-trust security architectures is really a Venn diagram of skill sets, including identity and access management, authentication and control, network access control, and vendor security. Therefore, agencies and military branches are more likely to have job specialties for each area.

Government has relied on commercial partnerships because it could take two to five years to define a new cyber role, build the job task analysis and create a school — by which point the underlying technology has changed. That’s true even if it only takes three years to build a new identity and access management specialty.

Agencies and military branches may not be tracking the speed at which zero-trust technologies are being replaced, so training the workforce on one vendor’s offerings might be a disservice. Cyber personnel need initial training in core skills, followed by the various constituent tools available for identity and access management, such as SailPoint and CyberArk, because each has a niche role to play in the space.

The government hasn’t yet begun defining the identity and access engineer role or forming identity teams, which is how it will achieve a zero-trust posture. Industry managed services will buy agencies and military branches time to invest in upskilling the current workforce or recruiting to fill such roles.

