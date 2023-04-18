A Unified DOD Zero-Trust Approach Begins with Existing Technologies

The Department of Defense should prioritize reusing cybersecurity technologies it has already invested in within zero-trust architectures to stretch its funding, says Petko Stoyanov, global CTO of Forcepoint.

Congress isn’t likely to substantially increase the Pentagon’s 12 percent share of the federal budget to buy new zero-trust tools, so it needs to improve the integration of existing ones instead, Stoyanov says.

Unlike the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which provided a prescriptive zero-trust framework for civilian agencies to use, DOD is leaving it up to its branches to choose from among 45 capabilities across the model’s seven pillars. The Pentagon is doubling down on orchestration and analytics capabilities in particular, into which its IT infrastructure will feed.

“I think the biggest challenge DOD will have is making sure that we have that balance between what we reuse versus what we buy net new,” Stoyanov says. “And then, that will drive the consolidation.”