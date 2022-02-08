Navy Seeks to Expand AI Capabilities

The Defense Department at large has been testing artificial intelligence tools to see how they can help war fighters in future battles, though the technology is far from precise.

The DOD just last week formally established its new Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to serve as a hub to coordinate AI-related projects across the Pentagon.

The Navy is taking steps to expand its use of AI capabilities. Late last year, the service branch issued a “commercial solutions opening” document for its SCOUT Experimentation campaign, within the Office of Naval Research. SCOUT’s purpose, as Nextgov reports, is to “dissect operational problems and develop technologies that will both improve warfighters’ capabilities and expedite decision making.”

In addition to AI and automation technologies, SCOUT is looking into decision-making aids, sensor fusion capabilities and data processing on the edge, according to the CSO document. SCOUT is also exploring “machine learning algorithms for target recognition, natural language processing, pattern-of-life recognition, long-range sensors,” persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and other capabilities.

SCOUT “is problem-driven with warfighter partnership and teamwork to explore, discover, learn and deliver faster decision points,” Daniel Cabel, ONR’s SCOUT lead, tells Nextgov.

