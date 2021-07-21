Autonomous Vehicles May Cover for Soldiers, Airmen in Dangerous Places

As private sector automakers pour money into autonomous vehicles, the military is doing the same, hoping to find the same cost efficiencies and lifesaving benefits.

Autonomous military vehicles are being designed to go places too dangerous for human soldiers: supply convoys near enemy territory, scouting missions where discovery is fatal, and flights through conditions with poor visibility.

And while many of these future ­vehicles may be of next-generation design, some research could add ­autonomous controls to legacy vehicles. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Sikorsky, for instance, are testing autonomous flight ­software on S-70 Black Hawk and S-76 commercial helicopters.

“The main benefit is soldier harm reduction, getting the soldier out of harm’s way,” says Shawn McKay, a senior engineer at RAND, which has studied autonomous convoys for the Army. “Reduction of casualties is a huge benefit.”