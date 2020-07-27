Army Ramps Up Augmented Reality Training with COTS-Inspired Gear

While live practice will remain a core element of U.S. Army training, soldiers are beginning to use augmented reality-equipped gear for more frequent and less expensive training. Special goggles let soldiers practice wherever they’re located while still seeing the environment to which they could be deployed. After-action reports are enhanced with 3D replays of the exercise. The Army has been testing the goggles since 2018, and plans to put them into use by the end of 2021.

