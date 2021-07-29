Feb 17 2022

Data Analytics

NIST Aims a Camera at the Mechanics of Fire

Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Fire Research Lab get paid to send stuff up in flames. As they closely observe the mechanics of fire with special cameras, they work to understand one of nature's most dangerous and elusive elements, forming new standards that make buildings easier to evacuate, products safer to use and citizens more protected from the ravages of flame.

Participants

    • Matt Bundy, Director of Operations, National Fire Research Laboratory, NIST
    • Artur Chernovsky, Electronics Engineer, NIST

Video Highlights

  • NIST's National Fire Research Laboratory studies fire at scale, whether it's a small flame on a stovetop or a fire in a multistory building
  • Scientists' findings inform the updating of fire codes, making buildings, products and people safer
  • The lab uses special cameras linked to powerful data analysis software and on-premises servers to collect and analyze the complex, detailed information.

