National Air and Space Museum Goes High-Tech for Next-Generation Exhibits

The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum promotes the United States’ most impressive aeronautic and astronautic achievements. The museum was unveiled in 1976 by then-president Gerald Ford. Fast-forward to 2023, and the museum remains one of the most popular in the country. However, a re-examination of its legacy infrastructure pushed the museum to transform the exhibit experience for a new generation.

In this episode of Feds in the Field, we’ll explore how the National Air and Space Museum leveraged an innovative combination of server, display and networking technology to overhaul its exhibits to be modern, fresh and interactive.

