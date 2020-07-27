Census Bureau Relied on Tech to Make the 2020 Count Happen

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau suspended field operations and ultimately had to race to finish the 2020 count on time, which it did, as mandated every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution. That was only possible because of the technology investments the bureau had made in the years leading up to the count. The agency partnered with CDW•G on a Device as a Service solution to configure and distribute smartphones to enumerators, who used the devices to collect data in the field. Without technology, Census Bureau officials say the count would not have been possible. For more on the 2020 census, click here.

