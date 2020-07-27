Digital Workspace
Census Bureau Relied on Tech to Make the 2020 Count Happen
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau suspended field operations and ultimately had to race to finish the 2020 count on time, which it did, as mandated every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution. That was only possible because of the technology investments the bureau had made in the years leading up to the count. The agency partnered with CDW•G on a Device as a Service solution to configure and distribute smartphones to enumerators, who used the devices to collect data in the field. Without technology, Census Bureau officials say the count would not have been possible. For more on the 2020 census, click here.
Participants
Steven Dillingham, Former Director, U.S. Census Bureau
Michael Thieme, Assistant Director, Decennial Census Programs, Systems and Contracts, U.S. Census Bureau
Brian Costello, Director of Civilian Sales, CDW•G
Randy Harris, Vice President, Federal Program Management, Capture and Services, CDW•G
Jeff Kosmacher, U.S. Census Enumerator
Video Highlights
- Without technology, the Census Bureau says the coronavirus pandemic would have stopped the decennial count.
- The Device as a Service model helped the bureau overcome logistical challenges to ensure enumerators had devices to collect data when they needed to.
- Having devices provisioned and distributed before the start of the pandemic helped the bureau meet its deadlines.