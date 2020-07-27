At the start of every decade, the U.S. Census Bureau counts every person living in the United States. The count determines how many seats a state gets in the House of Representatives, how much federal funding goes to programs such as Medicaid and food assistance, and more. The 2020 census was always designed to be the first-ever all-digital count, but the technology became an especially critical tool once the pandemic began. Learn how the Census Bureau and CDW collaborated to successfully complete the beleaguered project.
How Device as a Service Worked for the U.S. Census Bureau
Hiring a third party to configure the devices used by its enumerators saved the agency time and headaches. Here’s a look at the process:
CDW prepared iPhone devices with the software needed for the door-to-door count. Get the details >
The Census Bureau distributed the DaaS kits to enumerators. How DaaS works >
Hundreds of thousands of workers visited homes to finish the count. Hear their story >
Census returned the devices to CDW, which wiped the info and sent refurbished phones to the secondary market. Recycling is an option >