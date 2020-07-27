At the start of every decade, the U.S. Census Bureau counts every person living in the United States. The count determines how many seats a state gets in the House of Representatives, how much federal funding goes to programs such as Medicaid and food assistance, and more. The 2020 census was always designed to be the first-ever all-digital count, but the technology became an especially critical tool once the pandemic began . Learn how the Census Bureau and CDW collaborated to successfully complete the beleaguered project.