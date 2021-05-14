Data Tools Make the Tally Count for the U.S. Census Bureau

As hundreds of thousands of census takers prepared to canvass the nation’s main streets, dirt roads, college campuses and skyscrapers last year, COVID-19 stopped them in their tracks.

But the pandemic shutdowns were just the first of many obstacles threatening the once-per-decade count of the U.S. population; among them, wildfires, hurricanes, civil unrest, tensions over the election and cyberattacks.

This time, the complex and detailed project was assisted by data analysis tools. All of the information about the countless factors affecting the operation were funneled through a U.S. Census Bureau fusion center powered by Splunk’s Data-to-Everything platform.

“This is my third census, and I’ve never been through a situation where we had so many reasons that threatened our ability might not finish,” says Michael Thieme, assistant director for decennial census programs, systems and contracts at the U.S. Census Bureau. “But in the end, we did finish.”

He credits the success to automation. The 2020 census was the first fully digital decennial count, allowing U.S. residents to submit responses to the census via a cloud-based portal. More than 53.5 percent of respondents took advantage of the new capability.