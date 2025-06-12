Q&A: ServiceNow Federal CTO Jonathan Alboum Sees Efficiency in Application Rationalization

FEDTECH: There are a lot of concerns in public discourse about using AI with government data. What do you say to people to allay these concerns?

ALBOUM: So many things that we have done in government historically depend on a set of data privacy requirements. Members of the public will always expect the government to keep their data secure and that we’re going to use it strictly for the reasons we captured it. I don’t think it’s any different for our current evolution into AI and generative AI technologies.

It begins with the data and understanding what the data is, where it came from and how it’s supposed to be used. Government must respect those processes and demonstrate to the public that the data shared or captured for an agency supports specific processes. We must be able to show how the AI is trained — whether by an agency or by a software manufacturer like ServiceNow. In doing this, we can earn trust and allay fears that the AI capabilities will violate someone’s privacy or be rogue in some way.

At ServiceNow, we’ve focused on training our AI models with ServiceNow data. Thus, we have a strong understanding of where the data comes from and how it was created. We already are mitigating a lot of the risk for hallucinations. The requirements for government related to AI are evolving. The National Institute of Standards and Technology released an AI Risk Management Framework. It asks important questions about the kinds of processes where AI may play a role and whether a process could have a critically negative result for the customer of a government agency. Once we understand the data and the risks of how AI is trained and how AI is applied, we should demonstrate these things and describe them to government stakeholders.

FEDTECH: What would ServiceNow like to do next? Are there capabilities to add? Are there challenges to answer for your government customers?

ALBOUM: We are going to bring a lot of great capabilities into ServiceNow’s Government Community Cloud in the coming months. AI agents are on the way, and we are also doing a lot of work with data. First, we’ve created this Workflow Data Fabric, which allows organizations to capture the data from anywhere in their organization and bring it onto the ServiceNow platform in a straightforward, low-impact manner. Once the data from across the organization is available — and it can come from any source — those AI capabilities can work on the data to drive real outcomes and create real insights. It’s going to be a very powerful tool for agencies as they focus on intelligent-based decision-making and being data-driven.

Once you pull data onto the ServiceNow platform, you can use the technologies built into ServiceNow to drive outcomes through automation or AI agents. It’s an incredibly powerful combination. And underlying that is a high-performance database that ServiceNow has created called RaptorDB. It’s designed to handle tremendous amounts of information, petabytes of data, and it’s going to drive really fast processing speeds. We’re using it internally at ServiceNow; you can see the difference when we interact with our internal ServiceNow instances.

AI agent capability will be huge over the next few years. Think about all of the repetitive tasks that can be done autonomously by agents across an organization, be it a government agency or a private sector company. We use AI agents internally, and they’re making a big difference in the way ServiceNow operates. We measure the value from putting agents to work at ServiceNow, and we’ve seen hundreds of millions of dollars of annualized value across the company by doing this. We have saved hundreds of thousands of hours. We’re going to build more and more agents internally.

ServiceNow can be a role model for the way organizations use these tools to drive efficiency, especially in government. As we share our story, it drives home the art of the possible. The things that ServiceNow does well are strongly aligned to the priorities set by the administration and the Department of Government Efficiency. We have the tools and experience to drive effective service delivery for government operations.

The more we are able to change people’s experiences when they interact with government, the greater the opportunity we have to increase trust in government. As ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott says, “You lose trust in buckets, but you build it in little drops.” Every time that we can provide a great experience to somebody who interacts with government, that’s a little bit of trust that we’re accruing in government and government service.