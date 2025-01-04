4 Principles to Help Federal Agencies Adopt AI Ethically and Securely

3. Transparency

Forrester defines transparency as “the perception that an AI system is leading to decisions in an open and traceable way and is making every effort to share verifiable information on how it operates.” Transparency involves providing the individuals tasked with monitoring AI with clear, comprehensive visibility into exactly how the organization uses AI, along with explanations of AI-driven decisions.

As with anything related to IT, a single-pane-of-glass overview of the system is critical. This ensures that there are no visibility gaps, an especially critical issue when dealing with the complex environment of networks, infrastructure, databases, third-party applications and workloads that are everywhere — on-premises and in the cloud. A solution such as SolarWinds Observability provides a full-stack view, ensuring there are no visibility gaps. The offering provides real-time monitoring, alerting, logging of alerts, auditing and reporting, giving the team both a macro and micro view. This provides the critically important ability to drill down to find out why the AI component made a specific decision.

4. Simplicity to Build Trust

AI experiences must build on existing behaviors to make the transition organic. This means building trust in these tools gradually, not just flipping a switch and hoping for the best. Sai recommends starting with back-end systems such as HR, with an eye to ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience that can then be translated into public-supporting systems — especially important when dealing with mission-critical applications in civilian agencies.

Gartner VP Analyst Dean Lacheca agrees with this gradual approach: “Government organizations can accelerate GenAI adoption by focusing on use cases that predominantly impact internal resources, avoid perceived risks associated with citizen-facing services and build knowledge and skill associated with the technology.”

Invest for Lasting Benefits

The guiding principles of AI development and deployment might appear to impose a burden. However, the long-term, lasting benefits far outweigh any additional work. AI-based solutions can improve decision-making and insights, and Sai has seen instances of dramatically improved response time and optimized resource management. The key is to ensure trust and mitigate risk through the four guiding principles.