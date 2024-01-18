Industry Partnerships Are Essential to Implementing the New AI Executive Order

The private sector is an invaluable resource as government looks to answer questions about artificial intelligence bias, workforce impacts and adoption rates raised by recent guidance, says former federal CIO Suzette Kent.

AI is evolving quickly across commercial industries, and agencies not only need to keep pace but also must ensure that companies are holding up their end of the safety and security equation for the software they’re selling to the government, Kent says.

The Biden administration issued a sprawling executive order Oct. 30 promoting the safe, secure and trustworthy development and use of AI, complete with ambitious timelines. This includes a 90-day deadline for companies with dual-use foundation models to provide the government with safety measures, such as red-team test results.

“We need to be a world leader in AI, which is part of the reason for this: ensuring the use of one of the most powerful technology tools that we have seen in history for good,” says Kent, adviser to stackArmor’s AI Risk Management Center of Excellence.

