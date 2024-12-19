Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Dec 19 2024
Software

More Than Just Tools: Observability Platforms for Government

Agencies must address tool sprawl and legacy technologies.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

Observability platforms provide agencies with a unified framework for analyzing and optimizing their increasingly complex IT environments.

Such platforms address critical challenges such as tool sprawl, outdated technology and inefficient workflows by consolidating monitoring functions, ensuring data reliability and fostering collaboration.

Agencies continue to transition to a hybrid cloud model, which requires nuanced operation and security, and the fragmented use of tools across network and security operations centers further mires the situation. Observability platforms present an opportunity to enhance overall system performance and security in this landscape.

“Observability platforms provide a common understanding of infrastructure and cloud health essential for delivering better services and improving overall system performance,” says Davandra Panchal, observability enterprise architect at CDW. “For agencies looking to modernize, these platforms are a game changer.”

Click the banner below to learn about advancing cloud deployments.

xs_cloud_cta1_desktop xs_cloud_cta1_mobile

 

What Are Observability Platforms?

Unlike traditional monitoring tools that focus on specific components, observability platforms offer a holistic view of an organization’s IT infrastructure, applications and cloud environments.

“Observability platforms are essentially evolved versions of traditional monitoring tools,” Panchal says.

They gather data from apps, cloud services and infrastructure components; correlate that information; and deliver insights through dashboards, alerts and visualizations.

These platforms are designed to handle the complexities of modern IT systems, including cloud-native apps and microservices. By ingesting data from diverse sources — front-end servers, databases and back-end infrastructure — observability platforms create a comprehensive understanding of system behavior, helping to identify issues and optimize performance.

Davandra Panchal, Observability Enterprise Architect, CDW
Good data observability ensures that the data being analyzed is reliable, complete, consistent and valid. This is critical for identifying anomalies and performing root cause analysis.”

Davandra Panchal Observability Enterprise Architect, CDW

“An application might consist of multiple components such as databases, front-end servers and web servers, all of which interact with back-end infrastructure,” Panchal says.

In addition to real-time monitoring, these platforms support root cause analysis, anomaly detection and performance optimization. Common benefits include faster mean time to resolution, reduced downtime, improved resource utilization and enhanced user experiences.

Vendors offering popular platforms include Dynatrace, Cisco, ServiceNow and Splunk.

“Each of these tools offers unique capabilities but shares the common goal of improving visibility and efficiency across IT systems,” Panchal says.

Click the banner below to follow the IT professionals who had the biggest impact on government in 2024.

xs_collaboration_animated_q424_learn_desktop FTQ4-itinfluencerlist-static-2024-clickhere-desktop

 

How Do Observability Platforms Work?

The functionality of observability platforms is rooted in their ability to collect and analyze three primary types of data: metrics, logs and traces.

Metrics are numerical data points — such as CPU usage, memory consumption and network latency — that offer a snapshot of a system’s overall health. Logs provide detailed records of events occurring within the system, including errors and transactions, making them essential for troubleshooting and root cause analysis. Traces map the flow of transactions within apps, enabling the identification of bottlenecks and inefficiencies in their performance.

Together, these data types form the backbone of effective observability, and collection can be agent-based or agentless.

“Agent-based systems involve deploying software on specific servers or devices to collect detailed data,” Panchal says.

DISCOVER: Agencies are adapting their plans for data security.

These agents then transmit the information to a centralized observability platform. Agentless systems use the built-in functionalities of devices or operating systems to do the same. Both approaches reduce deployment complexity.

Modern observability platforms also leverage open-source frameworks such as OpenTelemetry.

“OpenTelemetry is enabling standardized data collection, making it easier for organizations to implement observability without being locked into vendor-specific solutions,” Panchal says.

Once the data is within the observability platform, it’s indexed, filtered and correlated, generating actionable insights.

“Automation is a key feature,” Panchal says. “For example, when recurring issues are detected, automated responses can restart affected services, reducing downtime and manual intervention.”

MORE FROM FEDTECH: Automation lowers the risk of “zombie accounts.”

How Does Data Observability Fit In?

Data observability focuses on ensuring the quality, reliability and contextual relevance of the data being analyzed. This is particularly important for agencies, where inaccurate or incomplete data can lead to flawed decision-making and inefficiencies.

“Good data observability ensures that the data being analyzed is reliable, complete, consistent and valid,” Panchal says. “This is critical for identifying anomalies and performing root cause analysis.”

Data observability plays a vital role in ensuring that observability platforms provide accurate and actionable insights and involves validating data quality, contextualizing metrics and logs, and tracing issues back to their sources.

“If there’s a performance drop, data observability helps provide contextualization and determine whether the issue is with the network, server or application,” Panchal says.

Data observability further supports broader IT initiatives such as artificial intelligence adoption and cloud migration.

“AI relies on clean, well-structured data to generate meaningful insights,” Panchal says. “If the data is messy or redundant, it slows down AI processes and reduces the effectiveness of automated solutions.”

RELATED: Agencies need a method for fighting the AI “octopus.”

Helping Agencies Eliminate Tool Sprawl

One of the most pressing challenges for agencies is tool sprawl, the proliferation of disconnected tools across IT silos. This often leads to inefficiencies, redundant data and increased costs.

Observability platforms address tool sprawl by consolidating multiple monitoring functions into a single, unified system.

“Tool sprawl happens when different teams purchase tools for their specific needs without considering the bigger picture,” Panchal says. “An application team might monitor servers while a server team does the same, resulting in overlapping but inconsistent data.”

Consolidation leads to cleaner data and standardization and correlation of events for more efficient data management, he adds.

Observability platforms also help agencies phase out outdated monitoring tools that are siloed and limited in scope, and enable IT teams to work more effectively by fostering collaboration and providing a single source of truth.

“With a unified platform, agencies can identify performance issues across all IT systems,” Panchal says. “This lets them speed troubleshooting, resolve issues faster and ultimately deliver better services to end users.”

UP NEXT: An agency’s cloud journey must include tackling cybersecurity concerns.

gorodenkoff/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles