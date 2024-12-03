Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Dec 03 2024
Security

How HPE Helps Agencies Build Secure Server Solutions

Compliance doesn’t cut it; agencies need a strategy.
Adam Stone
by

Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

Agencies can ensure that their servers are secure from the start by working with a proactive industry partner to implement a comprehensive strategy.

The risk of adversaries compromising the IT infrastructure supply chain is ever present, putting agency data and potentially even lives at risk, as evidenced by the Hezbollah pager blasts in September.

Agencies must comply with a series of mandates — including last year’s Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain executive order — directing them to acquire IT through a secure supply chain. Technology leaders must go beyond mere compliance, but that’s only part of the equation.

With servers, in particular, “government needs to know from the very beginning of a product’s lifecycle that nobody is going to defeat its security strategy by, for example, injecting compromised firmware,” says Cole Humphreys, global server security product management expert at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

LEARN MORE: Do you know the two types of hypervisors available to agencies?

Log in or subscribe to keep reading — you'll also gain access to our full premium content library

Unlock My Premium Content
Photo courtesy of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

More On

Related Articles