Government and Industry’s Cyber Challenges Are More Similar Than They Seem

Every industry is unique, and the federal government is no exception. But when it comes to cybersecurity, organizations are more similar than different, according to new research from CDW.

A March 2024 survey of more than 950 technology and security professionals in diverse U.S. industries found widespread commonalities in the areas of zero trust, staffing and cyber resilience.

“There is a huge amount of value in understanding that you are not alone as an institution going through these challenges,” says CDW Vice President of Security Stephanie Hagopian. “The more you’re talking to your peers in the industry and to companies like CDW that are repeatedly exposed to these issues, the more it can really help you prioritize and execute valuable initiatives that produce positive outcomes already proven elsewhere in the market.”

