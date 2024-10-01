Close

Oct 01 2024
Security

Government and Industry’s Cyber Challenges Are More Similar Than They Seem

Both sectors need to focus on integrating security tooling.
Amy is managing editor of EdTech Magazine: Focus on Higher Education.

Every industry is unique, and the federal government is no exception. But when it comes to cybersecurity, organizations are more similar than different, according to new research from CDW.

A March 2024 survey of more than 950 technology and security professionals in diverse U.S. industries found widespread commonalities in the areas of zero trust, staffing and cyber resilience.

“There is a huge amount of value in understanding that you are not alone as an institution going through these challenges,” says CDW Vice President of Security Stephanie Hagopian. “The more you’re talking to your peers in the industry and to companies like CDW that are repeatedly exposed to these issues, the more it can really help you prioritize and execute valuable initiatives that produce positive outcomes already proven elsewhere in the market.”

Integration of Cyber Tools Remains a Hurdle

The growing complexity of cybersecurity — exacerbated by insufficient or ineffective employee training — is a persistent challenge. With 68% of organizations using between 10 and 49 security tools and platforms, employees must know not only how to leverage each solution but also how they integrate and how to derive meaningful metrics, says Hagopian.

More tools can increase visibility but may also make it harder to sift through alerts and manage proliferating data. Integrating tools remains a hurdle for 40% of professionals, who say it’s somewhat or very difficult to accomplish.

Automation and AI Supplement Security Talent Gaps

Often, opportunities exist to simplify and streamline the security environment by eliminating redundant capabilities. Organizations can also leverage automation to manage data flows and artificial intelligence to triage security screening so that employees can focus on the most critical issues.

Automation solutions, together with managed security services and outsourced security training, play an important role in helping organizations address a lack of security staff — the primary source of stress for 45% of the professionals surveyed.

Organizations that keep all of their security functions in-house could be overlooking a valuable opportunity to improve their security profile while dedicating more internal resources to their core mission.

