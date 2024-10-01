Government and Industry’s Cyber Challenges Are More Similar Than They Seem

Integration of Cyber Tools Remains a Hurdle
The growing complexity of cybersecurity — exacerbated by insufficient or ineffective employee training — is a persistent challenge. With 68% of organizations using between 10 and 49 security tools and platforms, employees must know not only how to leverage each solution but also how they integrate and how to derive meaningful metrics, says Hagopian.
More tools can increase visibility but may also make it harder to sift through alerts and manage proliferating data. Integrating tools remains a hurdle for 40% of professionals, who say it’s somewhat or very difficult to accomplish.
Automation and AI Supplement Security Talent Gaps
Often, opportunities exist to simplify and streamline the security environment by eliminating redundant capabilities. Organizations can also leverage automation to manage data flows and artificial intelligence to triage security screening so that employees can focus on the most critical issues.
Automation solutions, together with managed security services and outsourced security training, play an important role in helping organizations address a lack of security staff — the primary source of stress for 45% of the professionals surveyed.
Organizations that keep all of their security functions in-house could be overlooking a valuable opportunity to improve their security profile while dedicating more internal resources to their core mission.