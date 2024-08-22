TechNet Augusta 2024: Deadlines Loom for DOD’s Workforce Standardization Effort

Military and civilian personnel in Department of Defense Cyber Workforce Framework cybersecurity work roles must meet foundational qualifications by Feb. 15, 2025, as part of a sweeping standardization effort.

Many such personnel already have the requisite certifications, which is why they’re first: DOD wanted a “soft opening” for the DCWF, said Matthew Isnor, program lead for the Cyber Workforce Development Office of the DOD CIO, during a TechNet Augusta 2024 panel Wednesday.

DOD Directive 8140 went into effect in October 2020 to unify the military’s cyber workforce; establish specific elements such as IT and intelligence; and standardize work roles, qualifications and training. The directive created the DCWF to be a reference for these positions and qualifications.

“The DCWF is a total-force effort,” Isnor said. “But it’s only military and civilian right now.”

