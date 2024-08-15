Chief AI Officers Ready Agencies for What’s Next

In practical terms, this sweeping directive also requires agencies to set new policies for how they will leverage or install AI tools to meet citizens’ needs, advance their agencies’ missions and prepare infrastructure to ensure all the essential data processing power and connectivity needs required of AI/ML solutions will be met, and then some.
This issue of FedTech takes a deep dive into federal IT’s new AI imperatives, understanding how the groundwork is being laid for AI-enhanced productivity and citizen services, and uncovering a few of the AI-focused projects that are already underway (read Federal Agencies Experiment with Generative AI While Incorporating Safeguards). We also interviewed six newly appointed AI officers or chief data professionals to gain a better understanding of their impressions, intentions and priorities as they take on the increasingly demanding tasks of driving new, AI-intensive mission-critical priorities (read Federal CAIOs Outline Early Use Cases and Challenges with the Emerging Technology).
There’s more to AI than predictive text and image generation. As our country embraces AI tools and capabilities, federal IT and AI leaders will help to ensure no citizens are left behind.