Chief AI Officers Ready Agencies for What’s Next

Generative AI, chatbots, large language models and machine learning have taken the world by storm. The federal government is no exception. As chief artificial intelligence officers take the helm to advance the many AI/ML initiatives now taking shape in every agency, new ideas and innovation — which only two or three years ago wouldn’t have seemed possible — are more welcome than ever.

As agencies lay the groundwork to make the most out of these newfound capabilities, IT and data-focused teams are limited only by their imaginations when it comes to achieving this next, perhaps most critical phase of modernization and digital transformation.

What’s Behind the Shift?

Since an October 2023 executive order directed a coordinated governmentwide approach to ensuring the safe and responsible development and use of AI, agencies have recruited or appointed new CAIOs to oversee the rollout of these rapidly evolving capabilities and tools.

The executive order pledges to “ease AI professionals’ path into the Federal Government to help harness and govern AI … and work to ensure all members of its workforce receive adequate training to understand the benefits, risks and limitations of AI for their job functions.” The executive order further promises support to modernize federal IT infrastructure, “remove bureaucratic obstacles, and ensure that safe and rights-respecting AI is adopted, deployed, and used.”

Click the banner below to learn more about continuous app modernization.