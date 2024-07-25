Q&A: The Department of Agriculture Has Big Plans for Artificial Intelligence

FEDTECH: Can you share how USDA uses AI today? What’s the IT infrastructure required to support those uses behind the scenes?

ALVARES: We’re using AI to strengthen crop estimates, process geospatial data and model potential disease outbreaks, to name just a few. Members of our research community also use AI in a lot of their projects. Our focus has been on developing predictive or classification models, but there are also examples of text mining in our inventory. With generative AI tools, we’re seeing a lot of interest in applying those models to make our business functions more consistent and efficient, and improve how we modernize legacy IT systems.

Some AI models can be developed on laptops, while others use our cloud-based infrastructure and a variety of statistical software packages. We’re also pursuing innovation incubators that will allow anyone at USDA to test and evaluate AI technologies in an environment that is separated or sandboxed off from the rest of our data and systems.

DISCOVER: Government should brace for AI disruption.

FEDTECH: Has the federal zero-trust architecture strategy provided a solid foundation for protection within AI projects? What are your main security concerns for AI, and how has USDA addressed them?

ALVARES: Zero trust is very important. Generative AI has the capability to look across a lot of USDA data, but it could also present data to users who shouldn’t have access to that information. We need to know who is asking and what they’re allowed to have access to, and the models should be constrained to respond based on those permissions. I’d like to see more AI offerings complete the FedRAMP authorization process. And synthetic data capabilities are going to be important, so we can test while protecting private or business-sensitive information.

With generative AI in particular, I’m very sensitive to the risks of data poisoning, model poisoning, hallucinations, data leakage and prompt injections, and we continue to discuss the steps we can take to control for those risks.

LEARN MORE: AI data poisoning is an evolving threat.

FEDTECH: Based on your vision for the agency, how will leveraging AI ultimately benefit citizens?

ALVARES: I think citizens’ experiences with government services need to be improved. Websites can be difficult to navigate; search functions don’t always work well, and chatbots can be limited in their ability to respond. I think AI can improve those interactions. I also see, firsthand, the workloads that our federal workforce must manage. If we can make it easier for USDA staff to do their work, the results would mean faster response times and other benefits for citizens.