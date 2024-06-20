So You Have Technical Debt? Get in Line.

Many agencies are at a tipping point when it comes to technical debt. Vendors simply can’t support legacy hardware anymore, and agencies need a cloud alternative while planning the effort to modernize their applications.

Where is technical debt bogging down federal IT, and how can agencies pivot? Many find it’s becoming harder to deal with outdated IT as the rate of technological innovation increases.

Agencies need to keep moving toward software- and app-driven ecosystems, but they’re saddled with infrastructure built when the IT environment was mostly driven by hardware.

There’s technical debt on the coding side as well. Many agencies have apps written in specific languages that aren’t cloud native, and recent tech industry mergers have them feeling handcuffed.

Click the banner below to learn more about continuous app modernization.