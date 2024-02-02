Feb 02 2024

NVIDIA Supports Federal Data Scientists and Developers with AI Training Models

Moving forward with AI software means meeting the requirements of the applications being developed and the infrastructure they run on.
Brian Eastwood
by

Brian Eastwood is a Freelance Writer who focuses on healthcare, enterprise tech, and IT security.

The Department of Defense and other agencies want to incorporate graphics processing units as they ramp up their IT infrastructure with additional capacity to support artificial intelligence applications.

Agencies have turned to accelerated computing to enable virtualization and production-grade AI software.

Furthermore, the government is no stranger to high-performance computing environments. For decades, they’ve been a mainstay at the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory supporting large-scale research efforts such as mapping climate change and developing COVID-19 vaccines.

“The strategy has evolved from releasing software to enable GPU virtualization to building enterprise platforms for AI workloads backed by reference architectures with our partners,” says Konstantin Cvetanov, senior solution architect for enterprise AI and machine learning software and services at NVIDIA. “Our software strategy continues to evolve as adoption of accelerated computing grows exponentially year after year.”

Image provided by Nvidia

