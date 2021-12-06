Oak Ridge’s Supercomputers Help Scientists Conduct Unique Research

How ORNL’s Supercomputers Aid Unique Scientific Research

To tackle the kind of scientific experimentation the lab enables via supercomputers, Oak Ridge needs expertise in software engineering and computer science, and “extreme expertise in machine and deep learning,” says Dan Jacobson, chief scientist for computational systems biology at Oak Ridge. He adds that the lab also needs expertise in statistics, various areas of biology, engineering, chemistry and physics.

All that expertise combines with the power of the supercomputers to make scientific inquiries much more efficient.

Shih-Chieh Kao, a hydrologist at Oak Ridge, says that initially, when conducting some research, he and his team used a regular desktop machine to research a small problem. It took three days to conduct a simulation.

“Right now, we have access to Summit and much, much better software,” he says. “The same problem probably takes only less than a minute.”

The lab has also dedicated about 2 million hours to research on COVID-19, according to Messser, and has “realized some real successes, especially in the field of therapeutics,” he says.

“It’s a little bit like the Industrial Revolution,” Whitt adds. “There is suddenly this capability to do a lifetime of work in hours or days that never existed before.”

Oak Ridge is pushing ahead toward new advances in supercomputing, making it possible for scientists to “answer questions that have been outstanding in a lot of scientific fields for decades,” Messer says.

ORNL is moving toward exascale computing, a more powerful form of supercomputing that performs even more calculations per second. “200 quintillion operations per second is Summit’s peak speed,” Messer says.

Oak Ridge is working to deploy Frontier, which the lab thinks will be the world’s first exascale computer, and which will have a peak speed five times faster than Summit’s.

“We really have the hope of answering some very fundamental questions that, even as recently as 10 years ago, we would never have thought there was a way to answer,” Messer says.