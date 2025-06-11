How Digital Display Technologies Enhance the Patient Experience at Government Hospitals

The Department of Veterans Affairs provides healthcare at 1,380 health facilities across the country, including 170 VA Medical Centers and 1,193 outpatient sites. And while these hospitals and clinics vary in size and technological sophistication, the VA seeks to improve the patient experience through technology at all of them.

One way is through the use of digital displays, which are used to relay important health information, support navigation at medical facilities, and provide updates about VA health care benefits and medical innovations.

Throughout VA health facilities, as well as those operated by the Defense Health Agency and other government agencies, display technologies of all kinds are designed to increase trust and transparency with veterans and their families and provide them with information they can use to improve their care, both in and outside of the hospital setting.

These displays range from video walls in lobbies to TVs in waiting rooms that display treatment details, displays that offer educational content and more.

“It’s done in such a way that you could ignore it if you wanted to, but if you needed to get that information, you could,” MaryBeth Goodman, clinic director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health, says of the displays in the clinic’s lobby. “It’s a very low-distress-tolerance situation to be able to really help and educate the client about what their experience is going to be.”

