Review: NoviSign Online Studio

The Importance of Digital Signage, as Seen at TechConnect

Every day, agencies of all sizes face a multitude of communication challenges, from having to manage new users, changes to policies and departmental messages to dealing with events and gatherings.

Agencies need digital signage they can rely on to keep all parties aligned. I recently spoke with a contact at the TechConnect conference in Washington, D.C., who told me his biggest issue is keeping agency visitors up to date with multiple conferences occurring at the same time.

Managing a large group of users is challenging for several reasons. From understanding the best locations to place signs to making sure the content addresses all user questions, it’s no easy task to keep large groups informed without an effective and dynamic digital-signage content management solution.

Tech Connect used digital signage to help federal users connect with top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs and startups, as well as with industry end users and prospects.

With more than a hundred monitors at the venue, digital signage played a crucial role in ushering some of the most prominent members of the Department of Defense through the 2024 TechConnect World Innovation event, which also included the annual Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Innovation Conference and AI TechConnect.

One notable digital sign was key in highlighting the TechConnect Technical Program, which consisted of more than 35 world-class technical symposiums; and the Nanotech Conference Series, the world’s largest and longest running nanotechnology event.

The event also demonstrated the importance of having a lightweight and easy-to-install digital signage solution such as NoviSign, which will run on any of the following:

Windows-based devices such as Windows 7 or higher, a Core i3 or stronger processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 32GB or more of storage

Chrome OS-based devices running Chrome OS version 80

Android-based devices running Jelly Bean (4.2) or higher, 2GB RAM and 16GB or more of storage.

