Review: NoviSign Online Studio

Using digital signage to display public information in prime locations adds immense value to federal government services. Doing so effectively requires the use of scheduled or dynamically updated messaging via secure software that can handle keeping users and agency office staff aware of mission-critical data.
Displays in office lobbies and other common areas can also provide scheduled, easily updated information for visitors. When used correctly, digital signage solutions and software can provide real-time updates and increase public safety; for instance, by keeping foot traffic in congested areas moving at a consistent pace. Digital signage solutions can also improve productivity because agency staff members don’t have to stop what they’re doing to field questions — all of the information visitors require can be found on the display.
The key to accomplishing all of this is an intuitive digital-signage content management solution, such as NoviSign Online Studio, which I recently tested. NoviSign is easy to install and offers a seemingly endless number of features, plug-ins and widgets for any agency looking to improve its visual communications.
NoviSign Online Studio Offers Intuitive Control
While testing this software, I was impressed by the simple graphical user interface, ideal for nontechnical users who need to update the digital signage.
NoviSign includes scheduling, reporting dashboards and a training portal. Because it’s a cloud-based content management and design tool, users can remotely manage their entire network of digital signs from any computer, anywhere and anytime. Native drag-and-drop widgets (more than 20 are included with a product license) make it easy to create dynamic content, such as slideshows or RSS feeds. With these simple-to-use widgets, IT staff won’t have to integrate any plug-ins or install software. Users can simply choose their widget, add it to the canvas and input the desired media.
With website integrations, agencies can also create a rich environment of live and engaging content for events. I used it at a recent trade show, mainly as a menu board to display products and pricing, and it took only seconds to execute most functions. I also enjoyed creating web pages and interactive polls, along with scrolling text tickers.
Users can easily schedule content or slides, and automatically update it at specific dates and times. I particularly liked being able to set expiration dates and recurring play times without having to stay tethered to my booth during the event.
Perfect for Agency Team-Building or Big Events
One major benefit for the federal space is the ability to quickly set up virtual queues for communication or team-building events. I was impressed by dynamic features that also let users create games or polls, another plus for agency team-building. Touch-screen functionality makes navigation easy for every user.
NoviSign supports all standard media file extensions, including PNG, JPEG and PPT, as well as Google slides and MP4 videos. Teams can also display data through integrations with third-party platforms, application programming interfaces and key performance indictors. Integrations include dashboard analytics, Microsoft Office 365, point-of-sale data and more. Because content caches locally in the media player, bandwidth requirements are low while speed and reliability are high, making it the perfect solution for big events.
SPECIFICATIONS
SERVICE TYPE: Cloud-based digital signage CMS
MEDIA PLAYER INTEROPERABILITY: Android, Chrome OS, Windows, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS
LICENSE TYPE: Per user, per device; annual or multiyear subscriptions