Aug 07 2023

Hardware

Samsung Creates Secure Digital Signage Solutions for Agencies

The company’s latest high-resolution displays protect against cyberattacks by ditching vulnerable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - using a Knox defense-grade security platform.
Donna Marbury
by

Donna Marbury is a journalist and award-winning social media and content strategist specializing in healthcare, technology, smart cities and culture.

Digital signage presents agencies with unique challenges, despite being both easy to use and protecting sensitive information.

Agencies must be certain the hardware and software, as well as their vendors, are committed to maintaining the integrity of mission-critical operations for the military, law enforcement, power grids, traffic control and other systems supporting everyday life.

From desktop monitors to large-scale, command-and-control video walls, Samsung’s solutions deliver innovative and secure display technologies built according to established public sector guidelines.

“From manufacturing to deployment, Samsung prioritizes security so agencies can keep mission-critical data safe from unauthorized transmission or access,” says Mike Bahniuk, senior director of the public sector government professional display division for Samsung Electronics America. “Unlike sourcing via consumer channels, our long track record of compliance makes us a vetted, trusted supplier for government agencies.”

Bahniuk spoke with FedTech about how Samsung works with government customers to develop the best signage solutions for their needs.

Vertigo3d/Getty Images

